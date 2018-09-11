Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: One sack Sunday
Smith recorded four tackles (three solo) and a sack across 62 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
Smith still may not be 100 percent healthy as he is coming off a recovery process stemming from a career-threatening knee injury he suffered in his final collegiate game with Notre Dame in January 2016, but he is showing increased mobility as time goes on. His next task, taking on the Giants Sunday night.
