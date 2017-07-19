Smith (knee) participated in the Cowboys' rookie camp Wednesday, SportsDay's Kate Hairopoulos reports.

Smith, who missed the entirety of the 2016 season as he recovered from a devastating knee injury, will partake in a rookie camp alongside this year's draft class prior to the official start of training camp next week. The Cowboys simply held meetings and physicals Wednesday, but the plan is for Smith to appear on the practice field Thursday before the veterans arrive Friday. Smith is expected to remain limited due to an every-other-day schedule from OTAs that will extend into training camp, but his condition is improving as Week 1 approaches.