Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Practices in full pads
Smith (knee) participated in the Cowboys' padded practice Wednesday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Wednesday marked Smith's first time in pads since the catastrophic 2016 Fiesta Bowl as well as his first time practicing three days in a row since he was at Notre Dame. When talking to reporters, he proclaimed, "I can't remember the last time I had pain in my knee or my foot. Zero. My knee feels 100 percent. I can hop on one leg." While the Cowboys will likely continue to proceed cautiously with their 2016 second-round draft pick, it's seeming more and more likely he'll be completely ready to go when the regular season rolls around.
