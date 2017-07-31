Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Practices on consecutive days
Smith (knee) took part in padded practice for the second consecutive day Sunday, the first time he's been able to do so since college, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
He's been working as the second team middle linebacker, but for the most part Smith has looked unhampered by the brace he's wearing on his lower leg as the nerve in his knee continues to regenerate. Smith appears to be on target for a role in the Cowboys defense in Week 1, but whether he's starting -- and how many snaps he can handle -- is still to be determined.
