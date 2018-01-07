Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Puts together solid rookie season
Smith finished the regular season with 81 tackles (50 solo), two passes defended, two forced fumbles and a sack in 16 games.
While he had his ups and down as a rookie, it's still impressive that he was able to suit up for all 16 games given that he missed the entire 2016 campaign recovering from the catastrophic knee injury that ended his college career at Notre Dame. Cowboys starting middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens is a free agent, and if Hitchens heads elsewhere Smith could enter 2018 atop the depth chart at the position, a spot that would provide him with some intriguing IDP upside -- especially if he regains more of the elite athleticism he flashed in college with further rehab.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Leads team in tackles Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Forces fumble Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Ticketed for backup role•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Hits double-digit tackles again Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Leads Cowboys in tackles Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Racks up seven tackles in debut•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...