Smith recorded a team-high 14 tackles (seven solo) and half a sack in Sunday's win over the Giants.
The linebacker piled up 3.5 tackles for loss in total, with two QB hits. Smith has recorded double-digit tackles three times already this season, and his 53 through five games has him on pace to shatter the career-high 142 he piled up in 2019.
