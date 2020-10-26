Smith piled up 12 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's loss to Washington.
While the linebacker has drawn flak in recent weeks for an apparent lack of hustle on some big plays by the opposition, there's been no doubting his IDP value. Smith has recorded double-digit tackles in three straight games and five of seven overall this season, and even the return of Leighton Vander Esch to full duty this week didn't cut into Smith's production. With the Cowboys down multiple starters along the offensive line and potentially forced to use third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci in Week 8 against the Eagles, there's no reason to think the beleaguered Dallas defense will be less busy any time soon, providing Smith with plenty of opportunities for more tackles.