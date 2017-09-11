Smith recorded seven tackles in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Giants.

He made a much bigger impact on the game than Justin Durant, his partner at middle linebacker, and Smith showed flashes of the form that likely would have made him a top-five pick coming out of college in 2016 if not for his major knee injury. The Cowboys will continue to monitor Smith's workload and keep him on a limited snap count, but once he proves he's capable of assuming a full-time role, he could emerge as a strong IDP option.