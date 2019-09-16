Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Racks up team-high 11 tackles
Smith recorded a team-high 11 tackles, eight of them solo, in Sunday's win over Washington.
The 24-year-old linebacker is off to a strong start to the season with 17 tackles through two games. Smith remains better in run support than pass coverage -- opponents are 6-for-6 in completing passes to his assignment -- but his speed and strength should allow him to continue piling up IDP value.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Signing extension with Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Recovered from knee injury•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Wraps up impressive season•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Scores on fumble recovery•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Leads defense in tackles•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Tallies nine tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...