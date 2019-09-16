Smith recorded a team-high 11 tackles, eight of them solo, in Sunday's win over Washington.

The 24-year-old linebacker is off to a strong start to the season with 17 tackles through two games. Smith remains better in run support than pass coverage -- opponents are 6-for-6 in completing passes to his assignment -- but his speed and strength should allow him to continue piling up IDP value.

