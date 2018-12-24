Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Scores on fumble recovery
Smith had 10 tackles (five solo) and returned a fumble 69 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.
Smith's touchdown helped the Cowboys jump out to an early 14-3 lead to help clinch the NFC East division title. The 23-year-old reached double-digit tackles for the second straight week and fifth time this season, as he continues to serve as a great compliment alongside breakout rookie Leighton Vander Esch.
