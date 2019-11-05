Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Season high in tackles Monday
Smith recorded 12 tackles (four solo) and half a sack in Monday's win over the Giants.
With Leighton Vander Esch (neck) out of action, Smith saw even more run-stuffing duties than usual and set a new season high for tackles, tying Sean Lee for the team lead while helping to hold Saquon Barkley to 28 rushing yards. If Vander Esch remains sidelined in Week 10, Smith could be line for another big IDP performance against Dalvin Cook and the Vikings.
