Smith (knee) has progressed to being able to "pull his little toe up and down", Jeff Sullivan of the Cowboys' official site reports. "I hoped he'd be where he is right now 12 months ago, so I feel really good about how he's done and how he's going to do," said Cowboys director of rehabilitation Britt Brown.

Smith reached a huge milestone in April by showing heightened muscle control in his injured knee, and this most recent news proves the damaged nerve is continuing to regenerate. Moreover, the Notre Dame product is fully recovered from the seemingly forgotten ACL tear he suffered during that fateful 2016 Fiesta Bowl in which he originally suffered the devastating injury. However, there's one issue about Smith's potential return to the field that hasn't received much publicity: Due to the nature of the nerve damage, he'll more than likely fatigue quicker than usual because other parts of the leg and body will be forced to overcompensate. This isn't an immediate concern as Smith still has several more hurdles to clear in order to suit up for the Cowboys' regular-season opener against the Giants on Sept. 10, but it could impact his playing time down the road. For now, look for the Cowboys to continue to take a restrictive approach with their 2016 second-rounder when training camp rolls around at the end of the month. They'll likely prevent Smith from going full speed on back-to-back days, just as they did throughout OTAs and minicamp.