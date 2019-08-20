Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Signing extension with Dallas
Smith agreed to a long-term contract extension with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Cowboys have plenty of extensions to take care of this offseason, and it ends up being Smith who receives the first long-term deal from Dallas. Smith is coming off a very impressive 2018 regular season campaign where he racked up 121 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Smith emerged as the leader of this impressive Cowboy defense and now will remain with the team for the foreseeable future.
