Smith posted 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 41-33 win over the 49ers.
Smith recorded double-digit tackles for the eighth time in 14 games, and he has now recorded 133 tackles (second in the league). The Notre Dame standout is on track to surpass last year's career high of 142 tackles at some point over the final two games.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Big numbers again Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Grabs first INT of season•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Racks up double-digit tackles again•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Totals 10 tackles•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Racks up big numbers in win•