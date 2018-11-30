Smith had nine tackles (six solo) in Thursday's 13-10 win over the Saints.

Smith and rookie Leighton Vander Esch -- 19 combined tackles Thursday -- continue to lock to lock down the middle of the Cowboys defense. The 23-year-old is second on the team with 87 tackles (58 solo), and has four sacks and two forced fumbles in 12 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories