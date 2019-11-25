Play

Smith recorded a team-high eight tackles and a pass defended in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

On a wet and rainy day at Foxboro, neither offense had much success, leading to fewer tackling opportunities for Smith and his lowest total since Week 7. Especially if Leighton Vander Esch (neck) remains sidelines, Smith -- who has 98 tackles in 11 games this season -- could easily bounce back to double digits in a Thanksgiving Day clash with the Bills' run-heavy attack.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories