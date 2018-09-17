Smith racked up a team-leading 10 tackles in Sunday night's win over the Giants.

His huge hit on Eli Manning in the red zone will make a lot of Cowboys' highlight reels at the end of the 2018 season, but in the here and now, Smith's IDP is soaring. He has 14 tackles, including a sack, through two games to Sean Lee's nine, and it looks like the torch is being passed as the leader of the Dallas defense to the younger linebacker.

