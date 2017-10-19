Smith is expected to settle into a reserve role Sunday against the 49ers with fellow linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) on track to return from a two-game absence, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

With either Lee or Anthony Hitchens having missed all five of the Cowboys' games to date due to injury, Smith has enjoyed a productive run in a starting role, amassing 41 tackles over that span. Smith should still be a fixture in certain defensive packages Sunday, but an expected downturn in his snap count will limit his IDP utility going forward.