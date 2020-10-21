Smith had 10 tackles (seven solo) during Monday's 38-10 loss to the Cardinals.
Dallas had little going for it during Monday's drubbing, though Smith reached double-digit tackles for the fourth time this season. The 25-year-old has been a valuable and consistent IDP piece this season with 63 tackles and a half-sack through six games, while never totaling fewer than seven tackles in a single contest.
