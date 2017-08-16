Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Will play Saturday vs. Colts
Smith (knee) will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Smith's return to game action has been a longtime coming, as he's now more than 18 months removed from the knee injury that pushed him out of the first round of the 2016 draft and sidelined him his entire rookie season. The team may still ease him into game action, but him seeing any time will be a major step in the right direction as he looks to play a large role for the defense in 2017 and beyond.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Closing in on return to game action•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Gets first-team reps Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Could play Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Practices on consecutive days•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Practices in full pads•
-
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Could take part in contact drills Wednesday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...