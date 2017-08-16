Smith (knee) will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Smith's return to game action has been a longtime coming, as he's now more than 18 months removed from the knee injury that pushed him out of the first round of the 2016 draft and sidelined him his entire rookie season. The team may still ease him into game action, but him seeing any time will be a major step in the right direction as he looks to play a large role for the defense in 2017 and beyond.