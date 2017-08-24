Smith (knee) will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith seems to have suffered no ill effects from his first game action since the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, and is expected to play as many, if not more, snaps than he did against the Colts last Saturday. The 22-year-old will likely play a significant role in the Cowboys' 2017 defense, but some fatigue and rust are to be expected early on.