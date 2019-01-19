Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Wraps up impressive season
Smith finished the regular season with 121 tackles, four sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown.
The 23-year-old justified the risk the Cowboys took in the 2016 draft when they selected him early in the second round despite a devastating knee injury that, at the time, seemed to put his career in jeopardy. Smith paired with rookie Leighton Vander Esch to form one of the league's best young linebacking duos, and as long as they can both stay healthy, they should give the Dallas defense a strong core for the foreseeable future.
