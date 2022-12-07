Kearse (shoulder) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Kearse was limited to start Week 13 prep due to a shoulder injury as well, but he still suited up and played 59 defensive snaps. Barring a setback, the Cowboys' starting safety should be available again in Week 14.
