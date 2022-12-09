Kearse doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Texans.
Kearse logged back-to-back full sessions Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday due to a shoulder issue. The veteran safety has totaled 47 tackles, two sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble across his last eight appearances.
