Kearse was diagnosed with an MCL sprain following Monday's wild-card win over Tampa Bay, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Kearse said after the win that he would be fine, but he suffered a similar injury in Week 1 and was sidelined for three games. However, the playoffs are in full swing now, so the veteran safety may be able to clear the issue faster than he did at the beginning of the season. Kearse's participation at practice this week should provide further clarity on his status for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the 49ers.