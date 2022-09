Kearse (neck) is questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kearse didn't practice Friday due to a neck injury, putting his status for Sunday in question. The severity of the issue is unclear, but if he can't suit up, Israel Mukuamu, Donovan Wilson and Markquese Bell are candidates for increased roles next to Malik Hooker.