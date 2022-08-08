Kearse didn't practice Monday due to a back injury, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The extent and severity of the issue remains unclear, but it's certainly something to monitor ahead of Saturday's preseason contest against the Broncos. Kearse had a breakout campaign last year, totaling 101 tackles, 10 passes defensed, two interceptions and one fumble recovery over 16 games, and helped transform Dallas' defense into one of the top units in the NFL. The 2016 seventh-round parlayed his strong first campaign with the Cowboys into a two-year, $10 million deal this offseason