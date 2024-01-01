Kearse recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) and added a pass defended in a Week 17 win over the Lions.

It's the first time this season the veteran safety has produced double-digit tackles, and Kearse had only nine total over his prior three games. After seeing a career-high 953 defensive snaps and turning them into 101 tackles during his first season in Dan Quinn's defense in 2021, Kearse has seen his role scaled back the last two campaigns, but he's still delivered 69 tackles with 1.5 sacks, plus one interception on four passes defended, over 15 games for the Cowboys in 2023.