Kearse recorded eight tackles (six solo) including one sack and two tackles for loss during Sunday's 49-29 win over the Bears.

Kearse tied for Dallas' team high in tackles as he logged eight total stops for the second game in a row Sunday. The 28-year-old also notched his first sack of the season while playing a season-high 76 defensive snaps. Kearse's prominent role in the Cowboys' secondary should continue to net him plenty of tackles this year, so long as he can remain healthy.