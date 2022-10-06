Kearse (knee) practiced in full Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Kearse suffered a sprained MCL in Week 1 that has kept him sidelined for the Cowboys' past three games. However, the starting safety was listed as questionable for the first time in Week 3, and he looks to be healthy again after logging his first full practice since this season opener. Kearse notched 101 tackles, 10 passes defended and two interceptions over 16 games last year, so his return would add yet another productive playmaker for the Dallas defense.