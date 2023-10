Kearse recorded four solo tackles and one sack in the 42-10 loss to the 49ers in Week 5.

Kearse's sack marked his first of the season. He is also now up to 21 tackles (15 solo) through five games. After playing every snap in the previous two games, he saw the field on 55 defensive plays (77 percent). The safety will now look ahead to Monday's matchup with the Chargers.