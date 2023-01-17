Kearse is questionable to return to Monday's wild-card game against the Buccaneers with a left knee injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kearse appeared to get his left leg rolled up on by Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr as the two attempted to make a tackle late in the third quarter, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com. While the extent of this injury is unclear, the 28-year-old safety was not able to put weight on his injured knee while being assisted off the field, according to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. In Kearse's absence, Israel Mukuamu has taken over at strong safety for for the time being.