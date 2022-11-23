Kearse recorded five tackles (four solo), including one sack, and one pass defensed in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Vikings.

It's unheard of when a player leads his team with five stops, but that's just what Kearse did in Sunday's contest against Minnesota. Despite the lopsided score, the 28-year-old was the only Dallas defender to play every single defensive snap this past weekend. Kearse will now look to maintain his prominent role in the Cowboys' secondary when the team hosts the Giants on Thanksgiving.