Kearse (knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's walkthrough, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Kearse was diagnosed with an MCL sprain following Dallas' wild-card win over Tampa Bay on Monday Night. A similar issue caused him to miss three games during the regular season, but it appears the veteran safety isn't concerned about missing Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the 49ers. Kearse was limited during the Cowboy's walk-through practice to start prep, but he'll have two more chances to log a full session before the team needs to make a decision on his status.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Diagnosed with MCL sprain•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Injures knee Monday•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Seven tackles in win•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Takeaway magnet in Saturday's win•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Officially cleared•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Looks poised to play Sunday•