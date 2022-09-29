Kearse (knee) was listed as a limited participant during Dallas' walkthrough practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Kearse has been sidelined since suffering a sprained MCL in his left knee during Week 1, so his ability to participate in Wednesday's limited practice is an encouraging sign for his potential return in Week 4. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy did not give any definitive statement on the safety's game availability, though he did say that the team would "give [Kearse] the full complement" during practice Thursday. Kearse recorded 101 tackles, 10 passes defended and two interceptions last season, and he should reprise this productive role when healthy.