Kearse, who appeared to suffer a left leg injury in pregame warmups was announced as a starter in the Dallas secondary ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After requiring assistance to the locker room less than an hour earlier, Kearse was back on the sideline ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff in full uniform and was seen walking under his own power. Per Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Kearse is okay and appears set to play Sunday, though Dallas will have Israel Mukuamu ready to go at safety if Kearse is unable to finish the contest.