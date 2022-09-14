Kearse (knee) has shown positive signs early in the week, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Kearse suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, but the Cowboys "feel better" about his status as the week progresses. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that the safety has "made some strides", potentially meaning that he could be back sooner rather than later. Kearse is not going to be available for Week 2 versus the Bengals, though he could return on the closer end of his 2-4 week recovery timetable.