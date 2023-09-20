Kearse (illness) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
It seems to be a new issue for Kearse, who played without any problem in both of Dallas' first two games. He'll have two more chances to practice before the Cowboys' final injury report of the week comes out Friday.
