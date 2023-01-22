Kearse (knee) is active for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the 49ers.
Kearse sprained his MCL during Dallas' wild-card win over Tampa Bay and was officially listed as questionable, but his status for Sunday was never really in doubt after he told reporters at the beginning of the week that he was going to play. He'll presumably operate in his usual role as the starting safety alongside Malik Hooker and will play a key role in attempting to slow down the 49ers' prolific offense.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Officially questionable•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Limited at Wednesday's walkthrough•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Diagnosed with MCL sprain•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Injures knee Monday•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Seven tackles in win•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Takeaway magnet in Saturday's win•