Kearse doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Kearse was limited Wednesday and Thursday due to shoulder and back injuries, but he logged a full practice Friday and is cleared for Sunday. Across 10 appearances, the seventh-year safety has totaled 57 tackles, three pass defenses, two sacks and one fumble recovery.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Looks poised to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Picks up apparent injury in warmups•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Cleared for Week 14•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Back on injury report•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Seven stops Week 13•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Suiting up in Week 13•