Kearse (knee) is questionable for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the 49ers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Kearse sprained his MCL during the Cowboys' wild-card win over Tampa Bay and was limited at practice Wednesday through Friday. He doesn't sound concerned about his availability for Sunday's playoff matchup, but it appears the team will wait until game day to make an official decision.
