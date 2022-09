Kearse (knee) will be sidelined for the Cowboys Week 2 matchup with the Bengals, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Kearse is still recovering from an MCL sprain in his left knee that occurred in the team's Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. He was originally given a 2-to-4 week recovery timetable, so there is no surprise he has been ruled out this weke. Israel Mukuamu is the prime candidate to replace him at strong safety in his absence.