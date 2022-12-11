Kearse, who is active for Sunday's game against the Texans, suffered an apparent left leg injury in pregame warmups and required assistance from the training staff to get to the locker room, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Kearse had been on Dallas' Week 14 injury report due to a shoulder concern, but a lower-body issue looks to be the cause of his early exit during warmups. Dallas may not provide an update on Kearse's condition prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, so fantasy managers in IDP leagues looking to deploy the safety in lineups are likely best off going with another option. Israel Mukuamu is the most likely candidate to replace Kearse as a starter in the Dallas secondary.