Kearse was limited during Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder issue, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Kearse recorded five tackles across 48 defensive snaps during the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day win over the Giants, but he presumably picked up a shoulder injury as well. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but the starting safety will have two more opportunities to log a full practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's primetime matchup against the Colts.