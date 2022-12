Kearse (shoulder) is listed as questionable but expected to play Sunday against the Colts, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Kearse was listed as a limited participant during each practice of Week 13 prep due to a shoulder injury, but per Machota, the defensive back will still suit up despite a questionable designation. Across eight appearances, the veteran safety has totaled 47 tackles, two sacks, one pass defense and one fumble recovery.