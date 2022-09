Kearse is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a left knee injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kearse sustained a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup and was able to walk to the locker room under his own power. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return down the stretch, but Donovan Wilson should see increased playing time in the Cowboys' secondary while Kearse is sidelined.