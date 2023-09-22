Kearse (illness) was a full participant at practice Friday and does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game at Arizona, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
After he missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with an illness, Kearse was back to full speed Friday and looks good to go for Week 3. He should start at safety next to Donovan Wilson on Sunday.
