Kearse (knee) was seen on crutches following Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers and will undergo an MRI on Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kearse walked to the locker room under his own power after sustaining a knee injury in the third quarter Sunday, but he required crutches to exit the stadium. His MRI on Monday should help provide a better idea of his diagnosis, but Donovan Wilson will likely see increased playing time if Kearse is forced to miss additional time.