Kearse recorded seven solo tackles and one pass defended in Sunday's 54-19 victory versus the Colts.
Kearse played his typical share of the Cowboys' defensive snaps despite missing each practice during Week 13 prep with a shoulder injury. The 28-year-old also finished with the team's third-most tackles behind cornerback DaRon Bland (eight) and fellow safety Donovan Wilson (eight). Kearse came close to forcing his fumble of the season by jarring the ball free from wideout Alec Pierce late in the fourth quarter, but this initial ruling of a fumble was overturned. Kearse has put up consistent stats when healthy, logging 54 tackles, two sacks and two passes defended over nine games, and he'll once again look to run roughshod over a dismal Texas offense Week 14.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Suiting up in Week 13•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Questionable but expected to play•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Picks up shoulder issue•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Leads team with five tackles•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: First sack of season•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Full participant Wednesday•