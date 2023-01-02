Kearse registered seven tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 27-13 win over the Titans.
Kearse was busy again Thursday night as he recorded at least seven tackles for the third time in his last five games and sixth time overall on the season. The safety has continued to produce strong numbers in year two with the Cowboys, compiling 74 tackles, including two sacks, while also deflecting five passes and intercepting another. In addition, Kearse has registered a forced a fumble and two fumble recoveries over 13 contests this season.
